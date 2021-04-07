Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 104,868 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 397.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,868 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 558.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 485.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

BBCA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. 5,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

