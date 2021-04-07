Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 2,379 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLTL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter worth $6,793,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,302,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CLTL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.68. The company had a trading volume of 311,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,768. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $106.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.71.

