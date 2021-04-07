Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 60,260 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 216.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.11% of Steven Madden worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 183,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Steven Madden by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 563.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 132,991 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Steven Madden by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $38.74. 4,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,670. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -124.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $40.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

