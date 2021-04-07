Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 405,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,560,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.27% of Apartment Income REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $42.55. 1,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,294. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.99.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.