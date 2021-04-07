Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 127,831 Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 127,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 5.01% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,683,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 323,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

IJUL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. 6,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,710. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

