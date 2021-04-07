Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 1,304,753 Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,304,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,616,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.31% of Agora as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Value Fund raised its position in shares of Agora by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $48,003,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth $48,894,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agora alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agora has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

API stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,655. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.