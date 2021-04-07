Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 83,497 Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Global X FinTech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $610,000.

Shares of FINX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. 402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,086. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

