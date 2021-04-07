Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,544 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.94% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

HIBL stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.19. 70,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,881. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.79.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.