Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 1,997.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,188 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.17% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKK. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 119,470 shares in the last quarter.

JKK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.00. 11,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,674. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.25. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $139.41 and a twelve month high of $352.89.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

