Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 164.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.05% of NVR worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in NVR by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,412,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $150,865,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,515,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,977.20.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NVR traded up $30.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,868.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,161. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,626.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,303.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,660.00 and a 12-month high of $4,849.49.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $64.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

