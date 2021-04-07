Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 226.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,035 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

PSK traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 229,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,822. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

