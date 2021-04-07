Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 6,938.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233,865 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 4.02% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $74,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,611. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $64.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14.

