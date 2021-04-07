Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $17.15 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 751,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,309 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 16.34% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $17,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLBR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. 5,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,652. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

