Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,290 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 2.04% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBP. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PBP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

