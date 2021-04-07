Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $4.92 Million Stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 1,222.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.64% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital increased its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.33. 431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.42. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $182.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

