Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $6.75 Million Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 326.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,855 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.92% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 857,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after buying an additional 233,393 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

PHB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,308. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $19.53.

