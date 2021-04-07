Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,047 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

ESGD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.23. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,653. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $78.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39.

