Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.87% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

JKI stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.89. 8,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.06. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.86 and a 52 week high of $189.04.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.