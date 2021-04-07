Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,738 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.29% of HNI worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HNI by 64.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of HNI by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 48,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 44.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HNI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.53. 10,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.83 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

