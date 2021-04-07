Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 2.83% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,840,000.

Shares of PAPR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,395. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $27.82.

