Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,384 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,271,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 534,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 89.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. 14,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $29.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.