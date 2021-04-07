Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $15.30 Million in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 218,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,301,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 80,869 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV stock remained flat at $$75.68 during trading on Wednesday. 8,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,068. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.79.

