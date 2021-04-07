Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $3.08 Million in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.06% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 224,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,319. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $48.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.