Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $3.88 Million in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 435,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.92% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 60,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 37,157 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,251. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

