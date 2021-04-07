Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.62% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.71 and a 200-day moving average of $176.75. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

