Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 116,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.83% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000.

Shares of PFEB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,101. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

