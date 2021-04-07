Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.30% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4,531,700.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,677,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,893,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676,658 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BBMC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.64. 60,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,226. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $88.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.34.

