Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 11,736 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 4.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,770,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPMO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.64. 14,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,466. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.95. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $56.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.