Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 153,754 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 1,662.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,754 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.22% of NetScout Systems worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,484,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 257,858 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 95.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 154,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 852,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 143,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.34. 3,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.73, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

