Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 72,649 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 553.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,649 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.47% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBA. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of KBA traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,909. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $53.32.

