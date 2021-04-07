Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 73,229 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,229 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 3.82% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEU traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,652. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.