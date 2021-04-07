Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 166.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,751 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.23% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 150,582 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,347,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,875,000 after buying an additional 24,089 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,345,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.09. 9,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,605. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

