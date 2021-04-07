Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.13. 10,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,937. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.45. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

