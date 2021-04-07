Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 10,010 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6,738.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYU traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $106.94.

