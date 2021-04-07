Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 126,211 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,211 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. 2,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,400. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.56.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.