Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 15,895 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,201,000 after buying an additional 204,436 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after buying an additional 133,265 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 235,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after buying an additional 92,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYY stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $102.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.90. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $102.66.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

