Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 16,470 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,470 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JKE. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.49. The company had a trading volume of 107,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.76. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

