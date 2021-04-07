Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 17,827 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,827 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.46% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.50. 1,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,293. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $122.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.16.

