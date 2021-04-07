Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 46,352 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,352 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.21% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,706,000 after buying an additional 36,064 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,630,000 after acquiring an additional 145,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,837,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,981,000 after acquiring an additional 136,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.58. 401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,101. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

