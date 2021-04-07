Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 66,949 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,949 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.62% of National HealthCare worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,820,000 after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in National HealthCare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

NHC traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.43. 206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,338. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.31. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $259.83 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

