Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $4.74 Million Position in Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 131,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.24% of Viela Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIE. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Viela Bio by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Viela Bio by 10.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Viela Bio by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Viela Bio by 85.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush cut Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Viela Bio stock remained flat at $$53.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. Viela Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Viela Bio, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

