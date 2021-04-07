Suzuki Motor Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Suzuki Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $3.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Suzuki Motor stock opened at $176.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $97.25 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.41.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

