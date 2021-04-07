SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Barclays

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $470.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIVB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $489.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $516.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $577.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

