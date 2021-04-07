SVB Leerink Comments on Genfit SA’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genfit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.50). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genfit’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genfit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Genfit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of GNFT stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Genfit has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Genfit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

