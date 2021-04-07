SVB Leerink Lowers FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target to $56.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its target price cut by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 153.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded down $12.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 211,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,593. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company’s revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $260,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,616,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 23,812.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

