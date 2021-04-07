Swap (XWP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $459.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $531,271.93 and approximately $459.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00071365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00271684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.92 or 0.00768602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,722.02 or 1.00471507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00017057 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,880,567 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

