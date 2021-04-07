Swarm (SWM) One Day Volume Hits $352,705.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 116.7% higher against the dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $16.08 million and $352,705.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00055781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00022035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.92 or 0.00626435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00079443 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

SWM is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.