Swerve Price Reaches $1.82 on Exchanges (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00003221 BTC on major exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $21.19 million and approximately $19.36 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swerve has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00056347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.58 or 0.00632706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00079661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 13,367,764 coins and its circulating supply is 11,642,602 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

