SwiftCash Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $296,515.34 and $3.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 174,900,658 coins and its circulating supply is 174,180,227 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

