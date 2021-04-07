Switcheo 1-Day Volume Tops $708,956.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for $0.0707 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a market cap of $95.42 million and $708,956.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00249596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.13 or 0.00791098 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,111.76 or 0.99278492 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00016420 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,415,840,885 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,078,463 coins. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

